Kolkata: Pakistani woman allegedly denied Covid vaccine by a private hospital | Oneindia News

Last Friday, a 30-year-old Pakistani woman named Sahar Qaisar was denied the Covid-19 vaccine at the Medica Superspeciality Hospital in Kolkata.

Yesterday, she finally got jabbed by a dose of Sputnik V at Kolkata’s AMRI hospital.

#Kolkata #Vaccination #PakistaniWoman