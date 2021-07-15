'Shocking, but not surprising': George Conway reacts to Trump book excerpt

Conservative attorney George Conway reacts to an excerpt from a new book that alleges top military official Gen.
Mark Milley feared former President Trump would attempt a coup following his 2020 election loss.
Conservative attorney George Conway reacts to an excerpt from a new book that alleges top military official Gen.
Mark Milley feared former President Trump would attempt a coup following his 2020 election loss.
George Conway said on Friday that former President Donald Trump’s White House aides — including Conway’s wife, Kellyanne..