Pop-up event to support local women-owned businesses

A local boutique is hosting a pop-up event this weekend to help support local women-owned businesses.

NEWS 6 DOT COM.THE NUMBER OFWOMEN-OWNEDBUSINESSES IS ONTHE RISE ACROSSTHE COUNTRY.OUR REBOUNDREPORTER NATASHAWILLIAMS JOINS USNOW TO SHAREMORE ABOUT THETREND..AND NATASHA --WHAT ARE WESEEING IN IDAHO?HERE IN IDAHO... THENUMBER OFWOMEN-OWNEDBUSINESSES NEARLYDOUBLED BETWEEN2002 AND 2019.THAT'S ACCORDINGTO A REPORT FROMTHE STATE ONWOMEN-OWNEDBUSINESSES."WE'VE BEEN BUSYSINCE DAY 1 OFOPENING."MINDY JOSLINSTARTED JUNIPERAND BLUE BOUTIQUEWITH HER SISTERJUST LAST YEAR."I TEXTED MY SISTERAND I WAS LIKE 'DOYOU WANT TO OPENA BOUTIQUE WITHME?'

AND SHE SAIDOKAY--SO THAT WASIT!"THE BUSINESS ISALREADY THRIVING.THEY'RE TWO OF THETHOUSANDS OFIDAHO WOMEN WHOHAVE ROLLED UPTHEIR SLEEVES ANDTAKEN THE PLUNGEINTO BUSINESS."I STARTED ALMOST AYEAR AGO.

I WASSTUCK AT HOMEWITH MY TODDLERAND THOUGHT "INEED TO STAY BUSYAND DO SOMETHING."2020 WASN'T AN EASYYEAR FOR ANY LOCALBUSINESSES--ORFOR WOMEN-OWNEDBUSINESSES ACROSSTHE COUNTRY.ACCORDING TO AREPORT FROM THEU.S. CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE... THEPANDEMIC HASDISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTEDWOMEN-OWNEDBUSINESSES.THE REPORT SHOWSOF THE FEMALEBUSINESS OWNERSTHAT SURVEYED...ONLY 47 PERCENTRANKED THEIRBUSINESSES'OVERALL HEALTH AS"SOMEWHAT ORVERY GOOD."IN COMPARISON... 62PERCENT OF THEIRMALECOUNTERPARTS SAIDTHE SAME THINGBUT LOCAL WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESSESSAY THEY'REDETERMINED TOFLOURISH."WOMEN DO A LOT,AND WE'RE KIND OFRAD.

WE TAKE CAREOF OUR HOMES, OURKIDS, AND NOWTHESE FLOURISHINGBUSINESSES, ANDWE SHOULD PUT ASPOTLIGHT ON THAT.""THERE ARE SO MANYWOMEN-OWNEDBUSINESSESLOCALLY, SO WE'VECREATED OUR OWNLITTLE COMMUNITYWITHIN IT.

WE ALLKNOW EACH OTHERAND SUPPORT EACHOTHER--SO IT'S ACOOL ENVIRONMENTTO BE A PART OF."AND IF YOU'RELOOKING FOR MOREWAYS TO SHOPLOCAL...THIS WEEKEND...JUNIPER AND BLUE ISHOSTING A POP-UPMARKET.THERE WILL BE ADOZEN LOCALBUSINESSES TOCHECK OUT... WITHPRODUCTS RANGINGFROM JEWELRY TOCANDLES."THEY'RE ALLWOMEN-OWNED,THEY'RE ALL LOCAL,AND THEY ALL MAKEOR GROW THEIROWN STUFF."IF YOU'REINTERESTED... THEEVENT KICKS OFF AT11 A.M.

SATURDAYHERE AT THEIRMERIDIAN LOCATION.NATASHA WILLIAMS,IDAHO NEWS 6.THANKS NATASHA...COMING UP NEXTWEEK ON GOODMORNING IDAHO...WE WILL BE TALKINGALL THINGS POP-UPSAND FOOD TRUCKSALL WEEK LONG--ASPART OF OURSPECIAL "REBOUNDWEEK!"