New Olympic sports: What you need to know about surfing

The sight of 40 surfers riding the waves at Tokyo 2020 will be another first for the Olympics.

Along with skateboarding, climbing and karate, surfing will be making its Olympic bow this summer.The competition will be held off the coast of Chiba to the south east of Tokyo over a period of four days.In the video above, get up to speed on one of the sports set to light up the Games.