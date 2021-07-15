How To Raise An Olympian: Bea Ortiz

Sport has always been an important part of Bea Ortiz Muñoz’s life.

The Spanish water polo player grew up in Rubi, Barcelona, and though gymnastics was her first love, it soon became apparent she was talented at a sport that has a strong tradition in her hometown.

In an interview with Yahoo Spain, Bea’s mother and father describe the daily sacrifices they needed to make; the highs and lows that come with having a prodigiously talented child; and the pride at seeing her compete at the Rio Olympics.This interview is part of an exclusive Yahoo series called 'How To Raise An Olympian', in which we speak to Olympic stars and their parents to get a unique insight into what it takes to raise an elite athlete.