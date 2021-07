Olympics: The biggest drug cheats in Games history

There is no greater sporting fall from grace than that of an Olympic ‘legend’ getting busted for doping offences.Who can forget the image of muscle-straining Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson crossing the 100m finish line in 1988, finger pointing to the sky and his eyes an odd, yellowish colour?Three days later, he was the most famous drug cheat in history.But Johnson is by no means the only one.

Here are some of the biggest dopers in Olympic history.