Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, JD

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:05s 0 shares 1 views
In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.

Om, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%.

Year to date, JD.

Om has lost about 11.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 4.3%.

Biogen is showing a gain of 37.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 3.3%, and Moderna, trading up 3.0% on the day.

