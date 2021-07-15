Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIIB, JD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.
Om, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.
Om, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%.
In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.
Om, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%.
Year to date, JD.
Om has lost about 11.2% of its value.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Biogen, trading down 4.3%.
Biogen is showing a gain of 37.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 3.3%, and Moderna, trading up 3.0% on the day.
In early trading on Monday, shares of NetEase topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..