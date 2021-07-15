Mum blogger diagnosed with terminal cancer defies odds of having breast reconstruction

A mum who was given a terminal cancer diagnosis six years ago is celebrating after undergoing breast reconstruction surgery that doctors said would NEVER happen.Heidi Loughlin, 38, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive stage four inflammatory breast cancer while pregnant in 2015 and told to prepare for the worst.But Heidi, a former police officer who runs a world-famous blog Storm in a Tit Cup, has never given up fighting and has surpassed all medical predictions.Speaking today (Thurs) Heidi, of Portishead, Bristol, said: "When I was diagnosed, I was informed that reconstruction wasn't an option.
"This is due to the nature of inflammatory breast cancer with a prognosis of two to five years and stage four patients being at the diarist end of the scale.
"In short, I wasn't expected to live long enough for reconstruction.
The mastectomy you have with a inflammatory breast cancer is different to the more conventional cancers we know about.
I had to have all the skin, tissue and nipple removed so there is no room for an implant."For the past six years, Heidi has documented her experiences on her award-winning blog that she set up to help others like her.Filmed on 13th July 2021.
HEIDI LOUGHLIN: Hi, everybody.
I'm genuinely feeling amazing after my operation.
Thank you so much for all your amazing support.
I am currently in recovery on all the good drugs, and just feel amazing to have had the surgery that I never thought was going to happen and was told was never going to happen.
So it's another massive step in the right direction to making cancer even bloody smaller.
So thank you so much, and I will keep you posted, maybe even send you some pictures for those that like oversharing, which I do.
Had a really good night.
Everything went very successful so far.
Boiling because I'm under this massive inflatable thing called a bear hugger, which is to keep boob warm and helps the healing.
Whew, bloody hell.
It's hotter than the sun.
Everything's been really good during the night.
Didn't really sleep as expected, but doesn't matter.
Super excited.
So today, in my very sexy hospital nightie, I got out of bed, I've had a shower.
After that, I nearly passed out because it was exhausting.
And I've just been puttering around in the room, stuffing my face, and then, you know, having to lie back down in a really weird position with, like, your chest up and your knees up.
And do you know what has been most amazing is a realization that my tramp stamp tattoo from when I was 13 has now gone.
And it isn't on my boob, which was a possibility at one point.