Mum blogger diagnosed with terminal cancer defies odds of having breast reconstruction

A mum who was given a terminal cancer diagnosis six years ago is celebrating after undergoing breast reconstruction surgery that doctors said would NEVER happen.Heidi Loughlin, 38, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive stage four inflammatory breast cancer while pregnant in 2015 and told to prepare for the worst.But Heidi, a former police officer who runs a world-famous blog Storm in a Tit Cup, has never given up fighting and has surpassed all medical predictions.Speaking today (Thurs) Heidi, of Portishead, Bristol, said: "When I was diagnosed, I was informed that reconstruction wasn't an option.

"This is due to the nature of inflammatory breast cancer with a prognosis of two to five years and stage four patients being at the diarist end of the scale.

"In short, I wasn't expected to live long enough for reconstruction.

The mastectomy you have with a inflammatory breast cancer is different to the more conventional cancers we know about.

I had to have all the skin, tissue and nipple removed so there is no room for an implant."For the past six years, Heidi has documented her experiences on her award-winning blog that she set up to help others like her.Filmed on 13th July 2021.