Modern Love Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video romantic comedy series Modern Love Season 2, created by The New York Times.

It stars Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Garrett Hedlund, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoë Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver and Dominique Fishback.

Modern Love Season 2 Release Date: August 13, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video After you watch Modern Love Season 2 drop a review.

