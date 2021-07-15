Police try to stop thieves moments before they drove Range Rover down RAIL TRACKS

Stunned travellers on a commuter station platform watched in astonishment today as a stolen Ranger Rover drove passed them at high speed on the tracks.The dark-coloured vehicle was later abandoned on railway line causing travel chaos.The drama begin this morning when a male and female police officer tried to stop the Range Rover at Cheshunt train station and asked the driver to get out of the vehicle.Witnesses watched in horror as two officers tried to drag the driver out of the car only for it to reverse back at sped knocking the male officer flying.It then drove off at high speed before ending up on the railway line.The dark-coloured vehicle was later abandoned on the rail line between Cheshunt and Waltham Cross stations, Herts, earlier today.Police and emergency services were seen swooping on the area earlier this morning.At least 10 police cars, an ambulance and a fire crew are at the scene and police have erected a cordon blocking the public and motorists from driving past The Malsters near to the station.Trains have been disrupted across Hertfordshire, London, Essex and Cambridge.The disruption is expected to last until 2pm this afternoon, according to train companies.British Transport Police and other emergency services have been approached for more information.