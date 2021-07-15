Cardi B and Normani Dropping 'Wild Side' Collab on Friday | Billboard News

It's about to get wild.
Cardi B and Normani announced their surprise new single, "Wild Side," on Wednesday (July 14), revealing in a series of tweets that their collab will drop on Friday morning (July 16).
