Coca-Cola Introduces New Coke Zero Flavor

The sugar-free diet soda is one of the most popular on the market.

Officials from Coca-Cola stated that the new flavor will “deliver an even more iconic Coke taste.”.

This is a strategy where Coke is trying to stay ahead of the market, Doug Bowman, Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, via 'The New York Times'.

This isn't the first time the soda giant has made a major change to one of its iconic drinks.

In 1985, Coca-Cola discontinued its original flavor and introduced "New Coke.".

The flavor was a disaster for the company, prompting its competitor, Pepsi, to say that "New Coke" is "a tremendous opportunity for us.".

Coca-Cola discontinued the new flavor, reinstating the original and marketing it as "Coca-Cola Classic.".

Coke Zero drinkers expressed their doubts about the announcement on social media, threatening to swap to rival diet drinks