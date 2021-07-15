Here’s What to Do if a Tornado Strikes While You're Driving

Staying in your car isn’t always the best bet.
Here's how to stay out of harm's way if you encounter a twister on your journey.
Staying in your car isn’t always the best bet.
Here's how to stay out of harm's way if you encounter a twister on your journey.
A person was driving from their work when they saw this tornado in their area. The clouds were moving in a circle, getting closer..
A storm chaser made this timelapse of chasing a storm in their car. They drove amidst a tornado-warned storm while dark clouds..