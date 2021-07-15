Demi Lovato Says It’s ‘Okay’ if You Accidentally Misgender Them

Demi Lovato Says It’s ‘Okay’ if You Accidentally Misgender Them.

Lovato took to social media on International Nonbinary People’s Day to share a personal note about their pronouns.

.

The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, told fans that accidentally misgendering them was “okay.” .

If you misgender me — that’s okay … I accidentally misgender myself sometimes!, Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

They went on to acknowledge that they understand it can be “difficult to remember.” .

It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life.

And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!, Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

As long as you’re trying to “respect [their] truth,” Lovato is “grateful for your effort.” .

As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, that shift will come naturally.

I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process, Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

In the caption of their post, Lovato said they wanted to remind people that “it’s all about your intention.” .

I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others.

It’s all about your intention.

It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay.

Remember that I love you, and to keep going, Demi Lovato, via Instagram