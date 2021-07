How to support Walter the Weather Dog in RAL's Calendar Contest

THAT WOULD BE OUR VERY OWNWALTER THE WEATHER DOG.HE HAS TEAMED UP WITH RICHMONDANIMAL LEAGUE TO RAIS MEONEY FORSHELTER DOGS AND CATS - SO THEYHAVE FOOD AND ACCESS TO THEMEDICINE THEY NEED.WALTER HAS HELPED RAISE MORETHAN 11- HUNDRED DOLLARSSO FAR.IF YOU'D LIKE TOPITCH IN - YOU CAN FIND A LINKON HISFACEBOOK OR INSTAGRAM PAGE.DONATIONS COULD ALSO HELPWALT MAKE IT INTO THE 2022 R-A-LCALENDAR.