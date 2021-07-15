Netflix to Offer Video Games on Its Streaming Platform

Netflix to Offer Video Games , on Its Streaming Platform.

Netflix to Offer Video Games , on Its Streaming Platform.

On July 14, Netflix announced it has hired Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive.

.

Verdu has been appointed vice president of game development to aid the company in its new endeavor.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Netflix intends to offer video games on its streaming platform within the next year.

The games will reportedly appear as a new genre, just like Netflix did with stand-up specials or documentaries.

The games will reportedly appear as a new genre, just like Netflix did with stand-up specials or documentaries.

Currently, the company doesn't plan to charge extra for access to the games.

Netflix will reportedly build its gaming team in the coming months.

It has already started to list open positions related to game development on its website.