Woman accused of being ‘selfish’ after refusing to plan sister’s baby shower

A woman doesn't know how to react tothe fact that her sister is pregnant withher ex-boyfriend's baby.

She explained thesituation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.“My parents and rest of my family are goinginsane over my sister Sophia’s pregnancy”.“I’m trying to be polite, but it’sespecially upsetting because thefather of my future nephew/niece isthe guy I was really in love with”.“Luke was actually someone I dated first,back in my final year of university”.“When we graduated, we both went back home,and he spent pretty much the entire summer at ours …That's when Luke and Sophia got together”."The drama comes when my mom asked me ifI could plan the baby shower, and I told her no”.“my mom got upset with me and 'my tone'and accused me of being unsupportive of mysister’s happiness this whole time”.Reddit users thought the poster'sfeelings were valid.

"Your family is reallythoughtless and unkind," a user said."This situation soundsexcruciating," another wrote