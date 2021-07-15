Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 tasty twists on PB&J even the pickiest eaters will love

If PB&J is a staple in your household, try these 5 unique kid-friendly snacks that incorporate their favorite flavor combo.1.

Peanut butter and jelly pizza.This is a fun PB&J-inspired snack that incorporates fresh fruit to boot.2.

Peanut butter and jelly French toast.This recipe amps up a classic PB&J by giving it a French toast-twist.

Now that’s a breakfast any kid would wake up for.3.

Frozen peanut butter berry pops.This is a sweet and salty way to cool down on summer days.4.

Peanut butter and jelly cups.These bite-sized, handheld PB&J snacks ditch the bread to give everyone’s favorite filling combination some time in the spotlight.5.

Peanut butter and jelly banana spring rolls.This PB&J snack is portable and easy to make