Pet owner infuriated by friend’s ‘disrespectful’ house party rules

A man doesn't want his friend's girlfriend's service dog at his new apartment.He shared what happened on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.After moving into a new apartment, he wanted to have a housewarming party.His friend's girlfriend requires a service dog.The issue is, he is allergic and has medical issues that would make cleaning up after the dog difficult.The friend, however, did not think the Reddit poster had a reasonable excuse.Reddit users thought the poster was being fair