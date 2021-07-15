Norwegian Cruise Line Sues Florida Over Ban on Vaccine Requirements

Norwegian Cruise Line Sues Florida Over, Ban on Vaccine Requirements.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) filed a lawsuit against Florida’s surgeon general on July 13 in Miami federal court.

The cruise line is challenging a state ban that prevents companies from requiring passengers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

.

With the ban in place, NCLH would have to pay $5,000 each time it mandates a passenger provide such proof.

.

The upshot places NCLH in an impossible dilemma as it prepares to set sail from Florida: NCLH will find itself either on the wrong side of health and safety and the operative federal legal framework, or else on the wrong side of Florida law, NCLH, via CNN.

NCLH wants the ban lifted by August 6, as its intention was to restart operations in Florida ports on August 15.

.

If it’s not lifted, NCLH says it won’t be able to sail from Florida, which would cause “devastating, unrecoverable loss for everyone.”.

Not only for NCLH’s business but also for tens of thousands of passengers, employees, and stakeholders who all benefit from NCLH resuming safe operations as planned, NCLH, via Huffpost.

The executive order in question was signed into law in April by Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis.

In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision, Ron DeSantis, via CNN