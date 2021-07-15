Heat Waves Can Affect One's Ability to Think and Make Decisions, Study Says

Harvard researchers say heat waves hamper your ability to think quickly and clearly.

In 2016, study researchers tested the mental performance of 44 students during a heat wave in Boston.

Half of the students were placed in newer dorm buildings with central AC, while the other half lived in older dorms without it.

Over 12 days, researchers had participants take cognition tests on their phones immediately after waking up.

The students living without AC took 13% longer to respond to questions, and their answers were 13% less accurate.

Results indicate that even if high temperatures don't pose immediate threats to someone's health, they can impair them