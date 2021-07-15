Some Neutrogena And Aveeno Sunscreens Voluntarily Recalled Due To Low Levels Of Benzene
Before you pack your next beach bag, check your sunscreen.

Johnson & Johnson is issuing a voluntary recall for five Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen lines in the United States after it said it discovered low levels of benzene in the products.