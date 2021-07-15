Anderson County Health Dept. takes out ad to encourage vaccines

One advertisement in The Anderson News isn't trying to sell anything but encourages you to get a free COVID-19 vaccine.
The Anderson County Health Department has put out ads to encourage members of the community to get vaccinated.
One advertisement in The Anderson News isn't trying to sell anything but encourages you to get a free COVID-19 vaccine.
The Anderson County Health Department has put out ads to encourage members of the community to get vaccinated.
Anna Williams was a straight-A student and varsity soccer player at Anderson County High School. In 2018, she noticed some changes..