Chrissy Teigen Reflects on Being Publicly Canceled: ‘I Feel Lost’

On July 14, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to candidly talk about her recent controversy.

Reality star Courtney Stodden revealed in March 2021 that Teigen sent them private messages encouraging them to “kill [themself].”.

Teigen has since apologized for her “insecure, attention-seeking troll” behavior, but was subsequently “canceled” as a result of her bullying.

In her Instagram post, Teigen said ever since the public canceling, she’s felt like “utter s---.”.

Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s--- in real life.

Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram.

She then admitted that she’s been feeling “lost” and said that it “sucks” to be in “cancel club.”.

Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot … it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong.

It just sucks.

There is no winning.

But there never is here anyhow.

, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram.

Teigen ended her message by questioning her decision to post to social media at all.

I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno.

I can’t do this silent s--- anymore!

If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch!, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram