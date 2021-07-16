Gen. Milley was once Trump's top general

A profile of Gen.
Mark Milley, whom Trump chose for a top job in 2019 but by 2020 was planning how to head off a coup by Donald Trump, a new book says.
A profile of Gen.
Mark Milley, whom Trump chose for a top job in 2019 but by 2020 was planning how to head off a coup by Donald Trump, a new book says.
“They’re not going to f**king succeed.” In a new book excerpt, Gen. Mark Milley said he was afraid that Donald Trump would..
Conservative attorney George Conway reacts to an excerpt from a new book that alleges top military official Gen. Mark Milley feared..