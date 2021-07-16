Behind The Wheel: High Demand, And High Prices For Cars New And Used In Wake Of Pandemic

People are hungry to get behind the wheel these days, but buying a new vehicle is a big challenge – because they’re so hard to find.
CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.
People are hungry to get behind the wheel these days, but buying a new vehicle is a big challenge – because they’re so hard to find.
CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.
Looking to buy a new car? Get ready to grab the wheel with both hands. Low supply and high demand have left consumers navigating a..
Son of Valkyrie heads for 2023 production with V8 PHEV set-up and F1-inspired dynamics
Aston Martin's shock new Valhalla..