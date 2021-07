COVID-19 unraveled the workforce. Here's how to fix it | Mary L. Gray

"We are living through the tech-enabled unraveling of full-time employment itself," says anthropologist Mary L.

Gray.

As the pandemic exposes and accelerates the shift to on-demand online labor, Gray takes us inside the jobs being created to solve the problems artificial intelligence can't handle -- and explains why our economic recovery hinges on extending essential benefits to all workers.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED business curator Corey Hajim, was recorded July 6, 2020.)