Man arrested, accused of selling fraudulent land in Cape Coral

A TEXAS MAN IS IN JAIL FOLLOWING A YEAR-LONG FRAUD SCHEME IN CAPE CORAL. CAPE POLICE SAY HE PRETENDED TO OWN SEVERAL EMPTY LOTS... AND ACTUALLY CONVINCED A FEW WOULD-BE BUYERS TO PAY HIM FOR THOSE PROPERTIES!

I’M JANE MONRE.ALPATRICK HAS THE NIGHT OFF.TONIGHT A REAL ESTATE EXRTPETELLS FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNETHAT HIS ARREST WON’T STOP OTHERSCAMMERS JUST LIKE HIM.RIGHT NOW PARTS OF SOUTHWESTFLORIDA ARE SEEING A HOUSING ANDCONSTRUCTION BOOM.((Kayinah Destine//Realtor))"There are certain areas thataren’t experiencing this becseauit’s not a preferred area.

Butpreferred areas(laughs)it’s supply and demand."LOCAL REALTOR...KayinahDestine...SAYS SOME OF THOSEPREFERRED AREAS...WILL ALSOLIKELY SEE A RASH OF SCAMARTISTS TRYING TO CASH I..N.((Kayinah Destine//Realtor))"And it’s gonna happen more inthe Leghhi and Cape Coral areajust because there’s so muchdevelopment happenin"g.AND CAPE CORAL POLICE SAYTHEY’VE ALREADY CAUGHT ONE OFTHOSE FOLKS RED-HANDED.YOU’RE LOOKING AT 56-YEAR-OLDEDWIN SWANSON....OF HOUSTONTEXAS.POLICE SAY IN 2020...HE STOLETHE IDENTITIES OF SEVERAL CAPECORAL PROPERTY OWNERS...AND USEDTHEIR IDENTITIES TO TRY AND SELLTHEIR VACANT LOTS TOUNSUSPECTING BUYERS...AND IN FEWCASES...HE WAS SUCCESSFUL.((Kayinah Destine//Realtor))"Any time it’s high demandpeople are desperate sounfortunately, they don’t dotheir due diligence."POLICE SAY HE WAS ABLE TO SCAMFOLKS OUT OF MORE THAN100-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR LAND HEDIDN’T OWN...AND IS NOW FACINGSEVERAL FELONY CHARGES.SO HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?((Kayinah Destine//Realtor))"The most important thing is toget somebody that can representyou.

So you do hire a realestate agent."DESTINE SAYS AN AGENT CAN HELPYOU WITH PAPERWORK...VETTINGPOTENTIAL SELLERS...AND EVENMAKING SURE THE PROPERTY YOUWANT...IS WORTTHEHINVESTMENT...ESPECIALLY IF YOUDON’T LIVE IN THE AREA.((Kayinah Destine//Realtor))"Pictures can be deceivingonneli too.

So if you live in a different state and you decide to purchase locally maybe that agent can go out there and do a live video so that you're not, I guess the terminology is 'catfished.'' IN CAPE CORAL, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE, FOX 4.