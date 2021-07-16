Walker S01E17 Dig

Walker 1x17 "Dig" Season 1 Episode 17 Promo Trailer HD - “SUPERNATURAL’S” RICHARD SPEIGHT JR. DIRECTS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigate a bomb threat at the school that targeted Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (guest star Jeffrey Nordling).

Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) plan a vow renewal, and Trey’s (Jeff Pierre) mother (guest star Schelle Purcell) comes for a visit.

Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (117).

Original airdate 7/22/2021.