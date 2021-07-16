Families to receive child tax credit checks

More than half a million Coloradans woke up Thursday morning with extra money in their bank account or extra money on the way.
It is the first of six monthly child tax credit payments from the IRS.
More than half a million Coloradans woke up Thursday morning with extra money in their bank account or extra money on the way.
It is the first of six monthly child tax credit payments from the IRS.
Contact Denver7 Getting Results for a Centennial woman when went to the eye doctor nearly four years ago and just received the..
Millions of families will be able to access a new round of federal funds starting Thursday. The American Rescue Plan that..