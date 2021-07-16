Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao After Announcing Separation Enjoyed A Special Moment, Left Fans In Shock | Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan recently wrapped up the Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Ladakh.
Check out pictures and videos from his reception at Wakha village in Ladakh where he was seen enjoying with his ex wife Kiran Rao.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage.
Bollywood personalities and ex-couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were recently seen posing for a picture together after announcing..