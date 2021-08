Sophia Bush "Ted Lasso" Season Two Premiere Red Carpet Fashion

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Sophia Bush on the red carpet at Apple’s Ted Lasso season two premiere at The Rooftop at The Pacific Design center in Los Angeles, California USA on July 15, 2021 “This video is available in high quality for editorial use only.

Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV