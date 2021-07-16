TWO OF US Movie Clip - Her only true love

When Nina Dorn met Madeleine Girard on holiday in Rome, they became instantly inseparable.

Decades later, they still are, sharing their lives and the landing between their two apartments.

After more than twenty years of loving in the shadows Madeleine promises Nina, she will tell her family about their life together.

Though certain of her love for Nina, Madeleine struggles with the prospect of “coming out”.

When an unexpected, life-altering event turns their world upside down, Madeleine's daughter unwittingly begins to unravel their truth.

Featuring a trio of powerhouse performances from Barbara Sukowa (Hannah Arendt), Léa Drucker (Custody) and Martine Chevallier (of the Comédie Française), Filippo Meneghetti's 'Two of Us' ('Deux') is an unbridled celebration of a love that knows no bounds - and the unshakeable fervour of the female spirit.