ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE Driving Video

As a result of a further refined ŠKODA design language, the KODIAQ presents as even more emotive and self-assured.

The upgrade will be available from July 2021.

The Active, Ambition and Style trims will come with aluminium-effect detail on the front and rear apron, lending the SUV even more off road styling.

The restyled front with an elevated bonnet and the redesigned, more upright ŠKODA grille reinforce the KODIAQ’s bold appearance.

The Czech carmaker’s large SUV features LED headlights as standard and, for the first time, can be equipped with full LED Matrix headlights.

New alloy wheels measuring up to 20 inches further enhance the car’s dynamic and striking look.

Special Aero wheels, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and the new gloss black rear spoiler and finlets on the sides of the rear window all reduce drag.

The KODIAQ RS now features a distinct, dynamically designed model-specific front bumper.