A tornado has ripped through part of a southern Ontario city in Canada leaving extensive damage to many properties in its wake.Several people were injured and many more were displaced in Barrie, Ontario, on July 15 its mayor said, as he expressed relief that no lives had been lost in the destruction.Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman said that no deaths were reported and no one appeared to be unaccounted for.
Tornado strikes Canadian city north of Toronto
USATODAY.com