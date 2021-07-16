Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shares support for racially abused England players

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has shared his support for the England players subjected to racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final.The US actor plays a folksy American football coach parachuted into a struggling English soccer side in the hit Apple TV+ comedy.At the season two premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sudeikis, 45, wore a black shirt bearing the names “Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo” in white letters.