Mixing insurance and investment is not a good idea. | Invest Smart | Oneindia News

A number of reasons have contributed to the blurring of the distinctions between insurance and investing.

The most typical reasons are a lack of financial education and pressure from advisors/agents due to larger commissions paid on insurance products vs pure investing products like mutual funds.

Insurance and investments are important components of financial management, but they serve quite distinct goals and should not be compared.

#Goodreturns #Insurance #Investment