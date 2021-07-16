How To Raise An Olympian: Mark Hunter

Mark Hunter isn’t your typical rower.

Born in the East End of London, the British athlete nonetheless reached the summit in an elite sport winning a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

He will also likely be remembered for one of the most heartbreaking silver medals in Team GB Olympic history in London four years later.But Mark was only able to achieve such incredible success with the help of his father, who nearly died in traumatic circumstances before their journey had even begun.Mark and his father talk to Yahoo News UK about how they reached the top of their sport.This interview is part of an exclusive Yahoo series called 'How To Raise An Olympian', in which we speak to Olympic stars around the world and their parents to get a unique insight into what it takes to help your child reach the summit of their sport.