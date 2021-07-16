NHS app: MP understands frustrations over alerts

Solicitor General Lucy Frazer has said that she "completely understands" everybody's frustrations in relation to the NHS Covid-19 app, but has stressed the importance of people needing to self-isolate if they are pinged.

It comes after more than half a million users in England and Wales received an alert in the seven days to July 7, the highest seven-day total since data was first published in January.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn