Demi Lovato feels sexiest when in the bath

Demi Lovato says they feel "sexiest" when in the bathtub as they are "naked" and "in their purest form".

The "Confident" hitmaker admitted they love themselves the most when they are naked and in their purest form as Demi opened up about body acceptance and feeling vulnerable.

Alongside a picture of themselves relaxing in the tub, they added a caption sharing, they "feel the sexiest in the bathtub with no makeup, no extensions, no lashes, just naked." They added, they don't always feel comfortable in their skin / body, so they are beyond grateful that in these moments when they are most vulnerable, they can feel beautiful and accept themselves as is.

Demi recently came out as non-binary, but the singer has told their fans it's OK if people accidentally misgender them, as they have been doing it themselves sometimes.

They wrote on Instagram, it's a huge transition to change the pronouns they've used for themselves their entire life, and it's difficult to remember sometimes.

They added, as long as people keep trying to respect their truth, and as long as they remember their truth, the shift will come naturally.

They ended the message by saying, they are just grateful for their fans' efforts in trying to remember what means so much to their healing process.

