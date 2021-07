T-Series head Bhushan Kumar faces rape allegations| Bollywood producer | Oneindia News

A case has been registered against Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman.

According to reports, the victim was raped on the pretext of getting work in the producer's company.

The reports also suggest that no arrests have been made till now.

