Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Choreographer Sumit Khetan spills a few beans

Choreographer Sumit Khetan, who specialises in wedding choreography, is currently busy with preparations for singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar's wedding.

Sumit choreographs Rahul and Disha's moves for their Sangeet ceremony on July17 here.

#rahulvaidya #dishaparmar #TheDisHulWedding