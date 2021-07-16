CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: July 16, 2021

Happy Friday!
Start your day with the latest headlines and weather.
Today, we’re talking about the Olympics beginning next week.
What event is your favorite?WCCO 4 News - July 16, 2021
Happy Friday!
Start your day with the latest headlines and weather.
Today, we’re talking about the Olympics beginning next week.
What event is your favorite?WCCO 4 News - July 16, 2021
Good morning! Today, we’re talking about “revenge spending” after being cooped up during the pandemic. Also, Riley O’Connor..
We talk about money advice and things we wish we'd known when we were younger (12:58). WCCO This Morning -- July 7, 2021