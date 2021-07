Foodie Friday: Countryside Market discusses award-winning chile verde macaroni and cheese

In today's Foodie Friday, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann takes a look at Countryside Market's award-winning chile verde macaroni and cheese.

THINGS GOT SPICY FOR THIS WEEK'SFOODIE FRIDAY.I PAID A VISIT TO COUNTRY SIDEMARKETS TO LEARN ALLBO AUTTHEIR AWARD WINNING CHILE VERDEMAC AND CHSEEE.TAKE A LOOK.HAPPY FRIDAY EVERYONE FORTODAY'S FOODIE FRIDAY WE'RE WITHRAJI BRAR AT COUNTRYSIDEMARKETS.WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THEIR AWARDWINNING CHILE VERDMAE CAND CHEESE.

WHAT MAKES IT SOSPECIAL THAT IT WON AWDSAR?"WELL IT'S A SECRET.

I THINKWHAT MAKESOUR MAC AND CHEESE SO SPECIAL ISACTUALLY BELIEVE IT OR NOT WHATWE PUT IN FOOD IS LOVE.

AND OURCHEF IS AN AMAZING CHEF.

I THINKWHAT MAKES IT SOWOERNDFUL, THE MAC AND CHEESE,IS THAT IT'S SUCH A COMBINATION.IT'S ANAMERICAN COMFORT FOOD, WHICH ISMAC AND CHEESE.

IT'S MADE WITHILCHEVERDE WHICH IS A LOCAL HISPANICFAVORITE FOOD, BY A PUNJABIFAMILY.

SO ITHINK THAT IS WHAT MAKES OUR MACAND CHEESE SO SPECIAL IS ALL THEDIFFERENTFLAVORS AND ALL THE DIFFERENTCULTURES.

WE WERE SO EXCITED TOWIN THE MAC ANDCHEESE FESTIVAL.

WE'VE WON FOUROF THEM NOW IN A ROW.

AND WEALSO WON ONTHE COAST AT THE AVILA MAC ANDCHEESE FESTIVAL.

IT WAS JUSTREALLYEXCITING TO SEE THE COMMUNITYBEHIND YOU AND SO INVOLVED ANDJUST LINOVGWHAT YOU WERE MAKING.

WHEN YOUCAN TOUCH PEOPLE'S HEARTS WITHFOOD,IT'S SAWO ESOME."WELL WE ARE NOW WITH ANISHA.

SHEIS A PART OF THETHIRD GENERATION OF THFAE MILYWORKING WITHCOUNTRYSIDE MARKET.

ANISHA, YOUWERE SAYING THAT THE STOREYOU WORK AT, IT IS SUCH APOPULAR ITEM.

HOW MANYPEOPLE DO YOU THINK ARE COMINGIN TO GET THE MAC ANDCHEE?

SE"I FEEL LIKE AT LEAST 20-30 ADAY.

I'VE HADSOME PEOPLE COME IN SPECIFICALLYFROM VALENCIA AND PISMO BECAUSETHEY HEARDIT ON THE RADIO AND WANTED TOTRY IT.

"I FEEL LIKE AT LEAST 20-30 ADAY.

I'VE HADSOME PEOPLE COME IN SPECIFICALLYFROM VALENCIA AND PISMO BECAUSETHEY HEARDIT ON THE RADIO AND WANTED TOTRY IT.

SO IT'S BEEN REALLY COOLSEEINGEVERYBODY COME AND EXPERIENCEIT."COUNTRYSIDE MARKET HAS TENLOCATIONS ANTHD IS MAC ANDCHEESE IS SERVED AT 8 OF THEM SOYOU HAVE A GOODCHANCE OF GETTING THAT CHILEVERDE MAC AND CHEESETHROUGHOUT KERN COUNTY.WE'LL ALSO HAVE THEIR LOCATIONSON OUR WEBSITE TURN TO 2DO3COM.