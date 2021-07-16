Rahul Vaidya first media appearance with Disha Parmar after wedding

Here's why Rakhi Sawant is not attending all the functions of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding
IANS INDIA
Rakhi Sawant is currently basking in the success of her recently released music video "Dream Mein Entry". The dancing queen threw a..
Rakhi Sawant is currently basking in the success of her recently released music video "Dream Mein Entry". The dancing queen threw a..
Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on 16 July. The singer who arrived at the launch event of..