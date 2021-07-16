Medium leaves woman in tears after interpreting message from late daughter in parking lot

Amie Balesky, the founder of TheBalesky Experience, took to TikTok to sharea heartwrenching story in a video.Balesky, who claims to have clairvoyantcapabilities, shared that she was in frontof a supermarket when she witnessed awoman having trouble parking her carbecause of a rogue shopping cart.Balesky got out of her car to move the cart,and when the woman came over to thank her,the medium says she immediately felt the strongpresence of a person in her mid-twenties.“I’m like, ‘ma’am, can I please ask you something?’She’s like, ‘yeah,'” Balesky recalled.

“I was like,‘do you have a daughter that passed that’sbetween like 23 and 25?

Because she’s around youright now, and you can just feel the love’”.“The woman looked at me, took off hersunglasses and started to tear up,” she continued.Balesky said the woman then sharedthat she did, in fact, have a daughter who diedby suicide eight years ago at the age of 24.“She said, ‘today’s her birthday, every year I go tothe grocery store and I get a little tiny cake and I puta candle in it for her, and I sing her happy birthday atnight and blow out her candle,'” Balesky continued.TikTokers were extremely emotionalover the video.

“That had to feel so healingfor her, one user commented