FROM HUMANES OCIETY OF WESTMICHIGAN IS THEIR EEXCUTIVEDIRECTOR, HOLLY GUILD.1.

Friday's Friend: Susie Q2.

Empty the Shelters Success 3.Sunnyslope Summer Festival 4.Hot Car Safety 5.

HungryKittens - Feed our FostersShe would benefit from an activefamily, and she loves to exploreoutside in thefenced yards at HSWM and playwithtoys!

Susie can be shy dancautious at first,and may need some patience asshew arms up to her new home andnew people.

As long as yuo'rewilling to take it slow, Susiewill open up and show you hertrue, vloing personality!

Susiewould do best as the one andonly baby in your life--furry orotherwise--she loves toe b thecenter of attention!

Honey welove you, oh Susie Q!EMPTY THE SHELTER SUCCESSSunnyslope Floral is hostingtheir annualSummer Festival next Thursday,July 22 from12pm to 5pm at their locationon 4800 44thStreet SW.

There will be anoutdoor fowler market, foodtrucks, local vendors,activities, and of course,adoptable animals!

Not onlythat, but Sunnyslope Floral willbe donating 100% of the profitsfrom the sales of select animal-themed items to help animals inneed at HSWM!We're running low on a lot ofother items aswell, including baby wipes,toothbrushes,thermometers, dan kitchenscales, whichare all essential to caring forthese vulnerable lives!

To makea donation, please drop of fitems in the donation bin in ourentryway, anytime during ouropen hour,s or you can donatethrough our online wishlists onour website at hswestmi.org.HUMANE SOCIETY WEST MICHIGANHSWESTMI.ORG 3077 WILSON DR.NW, GRAND RAPISD453- 8900FACEBOOK: @HSWESTMIINSTAGRAM:@HSWMI TWITTER: @HSWESTMIWE'LL BE RIGHT BACK.