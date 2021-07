ICC T20 WC 2021: India-Pakistan placed in same group in Super 12 of flagship event | OneIndia News

The International Cricket Council has unveiled the groups for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be held between October 17 and November 15.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan were placed in the same group as the ICC announced the pools for its flagship event set to be played in the UAE and Oman.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in India but was moved out of the country due to an expected third wave of the coronavirus.

