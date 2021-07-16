Woman’s tweet about Fenty X Savage model opens up conversation about ‘rare’ disabilities

A woman on Twitter shared that Rihanna's lingerie company Fenty X Savage had hired a model with limb differences.and it opened up a conversation about disability representation."When your disability is on the rare side and you’re used to never seeing anyone else who looks like you, stuff like this feels really nice," .Kim Kelly tweeted alongside photos of model Lyric Mariah Heard in some of Fenty's latest garments.Kelly, a journalist and author, told In The Know she was "speechless" when her friend sent her a link to the Fenty X Savage website….showcasing images of Heard, who was born with amniotic band syndrome .There was a social media outpouring in response to Kelly's tweet