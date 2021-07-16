What is Auroville?

It's the late 1960s, and two lovers converge on an arid patch of earth in South India.

John Walker is the handsome scion of a powerful East Coast American family.

Diane Maes is a beautiful hippie from Belgium.

They have come to build a new world—Auroville, an international utopian community for thousands of people.

Their faith is strong, the future bright, so what happened?In his book, BETTER TO HAVE GONE, Akash Kapur explores what happened to John and Diane—his wife's parents—and tells the spellbinding story about love, faith, the search for utopia—and the often devastating cost of idealism.